Honorable Governor’s speech was long on words but short on action: LoP Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and BJD President Naveen Patnaik today criticised the State government following the Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati’s inaugural address at the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the media, the former Chief Minister criticized the lack of tangible progress and expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security environment in the state.

Naveen Patnaik remarked that the address of the Odisha Governor in the state assembly was “long on words but short on action.” He further noted that the government could be described as being “short on work” despite the lengthy speech.

The former Chief Minister asserted that the law and order situation under the current administration is in a “dreadful state.” He stated that the reports of violence and lawlessness currently emerging from Odisha are unparalleled anywhere else in India.

This apart, Patnaik emphasized that he has been raising the issue of failing law and order “time and time again.”