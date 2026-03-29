Honest Auto rickshaw driver returns gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh to passenger

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Bhubaneswar: An Auto rickshaw driver has shown great honesty by returning passenger’s bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 2 Lakh and other items that was left behind in his vehicle in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the passenger who had came from Balasore to Bhuabneswar to buy gold for a wedding, left the bag containing the gold in the rickshaw as they left in a hurry.

Later, the auto rickshaw driver saw the gold jewellery and deposited it at the Maitri Bihar police station, instead of keeping the valuable for himself, thus proving that he has a heart of gold as he superseded greed over moral values.

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As the passengers got to know that they had left behind the bag containing the gold they searched for it and got to know that the Auto rickshaw driver had deposited them at the police staion.

The family got everything back safely thanks to the honest auto driver. The family praised the auto driver for returning the gold and said that this is an example for the society.