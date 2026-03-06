Home Minister Amit Shah attends CISF day in Cuttack

Advertisement

Cuttack: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended the 57th Raising Day of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Kharavela Regional Training Centre, Mundali in Cuttack.

The Home Minister will also perform the Bhumi Pujan and lay the foundation stone of the campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Bhubaneswar. In addition, the Union Home Minister will virtually inaugurate the transit campus of NFSU, according to an official release from the Ministry of Cooperation.

The Union Home Minister was recieved by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Bhubhaneswar Airport as he arrived in the state to attend various public programs.

Amit Shah will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) located alongside the campus of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Bhubaneswar. Shah will inaugurate exhibition on the ‘New Nyaya Sanhita’ in Bhubaneswar and will also flag off a Mobile Forensic Van.

On this occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, the Union Home Secretary, the founder Vice-Chancellor of NFSU, and several other distinguished dignitaries are present.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation will also virtually inaugurate many police station buildings aimed at strengthening police infrastructure under initiatives related to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He will also inaugurate CC and EO facilities in some police stations. In addition, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will also be signed with the Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and Rashtriya Raksha University, the release noted.

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Bhubaneswar is an important step towards strengthening the forensic and investigative infrastructure of Odisha. The permanent campus, to be built on 40 acres of land allocated by the Government of Odisha, will be developed as a centre of excellence for forensic and allied sciences.

The temporary campus of NFSU will begin operations with three specialised academic programmes, including M Sc Forensic Science, M Sc Digital Forensics and Information Security, and LL.M. in Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Investigation.