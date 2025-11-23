Home Guard recruitment scam: Bhadrak Police issues clarification, shares phone numbers to lodge complaint

Advertisement

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Police today issued a clarification regarding the Home Guard recruitment scam and shared phone numbers for the public to lodge complaint in case they come across such fraud.

On its official X handle, the Bhadrak Superintendent of Police (SP) said that some unscrupulous individuals are making false promises that they will secure Home Guard jobs in exchange for money.

However, Bhadrak Police clarifies that Home Guard recruitment will be done only through government and departmental rules, with complete transparency and no broker can influence this selection process.

“In this regard, do not give money to anyone. This is a form of fraud and a punishable offense,” it added.

It further said that if anyone asks you for such money, immediately inform your nearest police station or the phone number listed below

9438916370

9437018644

9438916604

06784- 242035

06784- 251100

Stay alert and do not become victims of fraudsters, it cautioned everyone.