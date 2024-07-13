Home guard dies after truck runs over him in Odisha’s Paradip

Odisha
By Deepa Sharma 0
Home guard dies in Paradip

Paradip: A home guard died during his duty hours after a truck ran over him in Paradip of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district. The incident occurred in Dochaki of Paradip.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Rajan Pradhan. Reportedly, Rajan along with the cops of Lak Police Station were releasing iron-laden trucks from Chandikhole to Paradip on a queue. During this, Rajan tried to stop a truck, however, the iron-laden truck hit Rajan and fled from the spot.

The incident resulted in the spot death of Rajan. The cops present at the scene seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Following the incident, the locals staged protests by burning tires on the road demanding compensation for the loss of life. Reportedly, Paradip DSP is presently trying to bring the situation under control.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Deepa Sharma 3409 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

