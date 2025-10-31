Home Guard dies after being hit by container truck in Odisha’s Balasore district

Advertisement

Soro: In a tragic incident, a homeguard was killed today after being hit by a container truck in Balasore district of Odisha. The accident took place at the College Chowk area of ​​Soro on the National Highway number 16 in the wee hour of the day on Friday when he had gone to have a cup of tea at a Dhaba.

The deceased home guard has been identified as Sushanta Sethy of Barajadalei area under Bahanaga Block.

As per information received, the home guard was hit by a container truck while he had gone to have tea at a Dhaba in the College Chowk on the NH 16 area. The container truck fled the scene following the incident.

Following the accident, the locals rescued the Home guard and rushed to the nearby hospital. However, the doctors there pronounced him dead.

Upon receiving the information, Soro police reached the spot, seized the body and started an investigation.