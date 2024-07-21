Holy month of Shravan first Monday begins tomorrow, Kanwariyas throng at river ghats

Bhubaneswar: The sacred month of Shravan month is all dedicated to Lord Shiva. In 2024, the Shravan month begins on July 22 (Monday) and will end on August 19 (Monday).

Lakhs of Kanwariyas thronged at various ghats to collect water from different rivers. The Bolbom Devotees will offer water to Lord Shiva across Odisha on the first Monday of the Holy month of Shravan. The Kanwariyas after taking dip at the river, collect water holding the Bahungis (two water full pots hanging on both the sides) and began their journey towards Lord Shiva shrines in Dhabaleswar, Sidheswar, Kapilas, Lingaraj Temple, Gorakhnath Temple, Aradi.

According to the rules of the holy Shravan month, the temple is expected to open at 3 am in the morning following which ‘Mangal Alati’ will take place at 3:30 am and then followed by the ‘Abakasa Niti’ that will be done at 4 am.

At the same time, the administration has also made tight security arrangements for the safety of the Kanwariyas. The fire personnel and ODRAF team will remain vigil 24*7 at water lifting points or different rivers.