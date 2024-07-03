Holiday for Rath Yatra: Govt offices, banks, magisterial courts in Odisha to remain closed on July 8

Bhubaneswar: All the government offices, banks, banking institutions, and revenue and Magisterial courts in Odisha shall remain closed on July 8 in view of Rath Yatra, informed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department today.

The department issued a notification in this regard which read as on the occasion of Rath Yatra, the Government of Odisha have been pleased to declare that all State Government Offices, as well as Revenue and Magisterial Courts (Executive) shall remain closed on 08.07.2024 (Monday) i.e. the day following the Rath Yatra.

Banks and banking institutions across the State will also remain closed on July 8.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi yesterday announced a two-day holiday for the upcoming Rath Yatra on July 7 and 8.