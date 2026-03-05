Holi turns fatal in Odisha: 4 dead in Kandhamal bike crash

Advertisement

Kandhamal: Several tragic incidents were reported across the state during the festival of colors, Holi, with the death toll crossing 10. The incidents include road accidents as well as mishaps while bathing.

In one such incident near Banduli Chhak under Phiringia block in Kandhamal district of Odisha, four people lost their lives in a road accident. The accident occurred after two motorcycles collided head-on. While four people died on the spot, a woman sustained critical injuries.

Among the deceased is a three-year-old child. All the victims are residents of the Pangan area under Gochhapada police limits. According to reports, four people were traveling on a single motorcycle to celebrate Holi when their bike collided head-on with another motorcycle near.