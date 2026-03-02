Holi Celebrations 2026: Odisha Police on alert, to prevent inflammatory posts on Social Media

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: With one more day left to the great festival of colour, Odisha police has finalised preparations for peaceful celebrations across the state.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania held a meeting recently where the Superintendents of Police (SPs) were instructed to be on alert for disturbances and emergencies. Protection and safety of the citizens is given top priority like every year.

The senior police officers also have been instructions take measure to prevent rumours, misleading and inflammatory propaganda spreading posts on social media. Cyber cells are on alert, monitoring various social media platforms.

Advertisement

Police patrolling, strict checking will be done in sensitive areas. Additionally, security arrangements to accompany processions with live CCTV monitoring.

Decision also has been taken to apprehend the habitual offenders to avoid any untoward incidents during the celebration of the festival of colours. This apart, priority has also been given to strict action against drug trafficking.