Hoist National flag at home, take a selfie and upload here, appeals Odisha CM to citizens

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Independence Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday appealed the citizens of the State to hoist the national flag at home, take a selfie and upload it to https://harghartiranga.com/

“Our national flag is a symbol of our unity, solidarity and brotherhood. On coming August 15th we will celebrate the 77th year of independence,” the CM said.

“On this occasion, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modiji requested everyone to join the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and awaken and revive their feelings towards the country. The aim of this campaign is to make the importance of the national flag accessible to every citizen. I request all people of Odisha to join this campaign. Everyone hoist the national flag at home and upload your selfie on harghartiranga.com.,” the CM also said in a statement on Saturday.