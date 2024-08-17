Hockey star Olympian Amit Rohidas visits KIIT, meets Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Hockey star Olympian Amit Rohidas today visited KIIT in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and met KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta.

Amit Rohidas, one of the stars of the Paris Olympics bronze-winning Indian hockey team and a KIIT student visited KIIT on Saturday.

On this occasion, he paid a courtesy call on Dr Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS. Founder Shri Samanta congratulated Amit and praised his performance.

In an elaborate discussion, Amit shared his experiences at the Paris Olympics Sports Village and his friendship with 14 other Olympians from KIIT.

On behalf of everyone, Amit thanked Mr. Samanta for the Rs 7 lakh incentive and other support announced by Shri Samanta on behalf of KIIT for the Olympics for 14 other people including Amit.

The Hockey star expressed that this motivated them more to perform well in the Olympics. Along with this, Amit presented the Olympic mascot and India jersey to Sri Samanta.