Hoarding collapse in Bhubaneswar leaves two dead after nor’wester storm

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: At least two dead after a massive hoarding collapsed in the capital city following a severe nor’wester (Kalbaisakhi) storm on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near the Durga Puja mandap at Aiginia area in Bhubaneswar, where a large hoarding reportedly gave way due to strong winds and heavy rain.

The deceased have been identified as Tuna Gouda of Aska and Sachidananda Pradhan, an engineering student from Dumuduma locality. Both were trapped under the collapsed structure and succumbed to their injuries.

Advertisement

Two other persons sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The impact of the collapse also caused significant damage to several nearby shops. Upon receiving information, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and are engaged in cutting and removing the remaining portion of the damaged hoarding.

The Khandagir Police Station has initiated an investigation to ascertain when the hoarding was installed and who was responsible for its construction and maintenance.