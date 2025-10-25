HLCA approves Rs. 1.41 lakh crore investments across key sectors

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The High Level Clearance Committee (HLCA) today approved Rs. 1.41 lakh crore investment across key sectors in Odisha.

As per the information, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) has approved 12 major projects in Odisha, covering various sectors such as chemical, green energy, aluminum, steel, and power. These projects were cleared in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Adani Enterprises Limited will invest Rs 84,000 crore in a coal-chemical project in Sundargarh. Jindal will invest Rs 14,800 crore in a power and renewable energy project in Angul, specifically for an ultra-supercritical coal-based thermal power plant. Additionally, Hindalco will invest Rs 10,517 crore in the aluminum industry in Sambalpur.

A significant investment of Rs 12,422 crore will be made in Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia projects in Kendrapara, with ACME Akshay Energy Pvt. Ltd planning to build a green methanol production plant.

These 12 major projects are expected to generate approximately 49,000 employment opportunities.

