HIV-Affected Students in Odisha to Get Rs 20,000 Annual Education Aid

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Odisha is strengthening efforts to connect students affected by HIV/AIDS with financial assistance for higher education, with the Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) and the Higher Education Department working together to improve identification and outreach among eligible beneficiaries.

The support is available through the Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana (GSSY), under which eligible students receive Rs 20,000 a year while pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Students enrolled in technical and professional courses are also covered.

The scheme includes both students living with HIV and those whose parents are affected by HIV/AIDS. The assistance is intended to help meet education-related costs, including study materials, transportation and other academic requirements.

The renewed coordination between the two departments was discussed by OSACS Project Director Dr Akshay Kumar Satpathy and Higher Education Director Kaliprasanna Mahapatra. Their discussions focused on ways to identify students who qualify for the scheme and make it easier for them to access the financial support.

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A key part of the effort will take place at the district level. OSACS service centres and partner organisations will increase outreach so that eligible students and their families are made aware of the assistance available to them.

Colleges will also be involved through their Red Ribbon Clubs (RRCs). These clubs will conduct awareness activities and promote a learning environment that is free from discrimination against people affected by HIV/AIDS.

The initiative places the existing education assistance within a broader effort to ensure that HIV-affected students are able to continue higher education without financial and social barriers preventing them from doing so.

Officials said the move reflects Odisha’s focus on inclusive education and support for vulnerable groups, while bringing the health and higher education systems into closer coordination to reach eligible students.