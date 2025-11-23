Hit & Run in Jajpur: 4 injured as bus runs over morning walkers

Advertisement

Jajpur: Atleast four people were left injured after a bus ran over pedestrians during a morning walk near Kujhala Chhak in Odisha’s Jajpur on Sunday morning.

The injured persons have been identified as Munu Jena, Badal Jena, Chintu Jena and Rakesh Jena, locals of the village.

As per reports, four youths were doing their morning exercise on the road near Kujhala Chhak under Jajpur Sadar police limits when a private bus travelling from Bari towards Cuttack lost control over its wheels and ran over them and sped away.

Advertisement

On seeing this, the local residents rushed the injured youths to Jajpur Medical for immediate treatment.

Of the four injured, two suffered critical injuries for which they were later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack. The remaining two received treatment at Jajpur DHH.

Following the accident, tension prevailed, with locals of the village staging a protest, burning tyres and blocking the road demanding action and compensation.