Hit-and-Run in Bhubaneswar: Youth Critically Injured After Being Hit by Speeding Car

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Bhubaneswar: A fresh hit-and-run incident has been reported in the capital city of Odisha, with a young man sustaining critical injuries after being hit by a speeding car near the Kali Temple in Baramunda.

According to reports, the youth was crossing the road when a high-speed car suddenly struck him. The impact was so severe that he was thrown onto the road. He suffered serious injuries to his leg and head and was left in critical condition.

Following the accident, local residents immediately came to his rescue and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is reportedly serious.

Meanwhile, the car involved in the accident fled the spot immediately after the incident. Police have launched an investigation and are conducting searches in the area.

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Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the accident site in an effort to identify the vehicle and its driver. Officials are hopeful that the vehicle can be traced soon if its registration number or other identifying details are recovered from the footage.

Further details regarding the incident and the identity of the injured youth are awaited.

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