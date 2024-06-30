Hit and run in Bhubaneswar, traffic constable succumbs to injuries

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident in a hit and run in Bhubaneswar, a traffic constable has allegedly lost his life said reports on Sunday.

According to reports, a police constable has allegedly been killed in a hit and run case in Bhubaneswar. The incident took place in front of a posh private hotel in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

The deceased constable has been identified as Madhusudhan Kishore. A pall of gloom has descended in the police forum following the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Recently on April 8, yet another hit and run case in Bhubaneswar had been reported. A container truck allegedly hit four people said reports.

According to reliable reports, the incident took place in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. A container truck escaped after hitting four people in Sahidnagar area. It has been reported that the hit and run case in Bhubaneswar took place as people were crossing the road near Satsang temple in Vanivihar area.

The driver of the container truck hit the people and escaped from the spot. The Sahidnagar police station has been capable of seizing the container truck from the road near Palasuni Bridge.

The police has seized the truck and detained the driver. Among the injured, two were critical and have been shifted to SCBMCH is Cuttack for advanced medical care and treatment.

It is worth mentioning that, a car had reportedly run over a labourer who was asleep on the footpath near Rajmahal Square in the capital city of Odisha on September 30, 2023. It is further worth mentioning that the owner of the car identified as Bikash Pal was driving recklessly. Bikash Pal has been booked under Section 279, and Section 304 (A) of IPC.