Hit and run case in Balangir, 3 sisters killed police arrests driver

Balangir: In the hit and run case in Balangir district of Odisha in which three sisters died, the police has arrested the driver. One of the young women was killed on the spot while her two sisters sustained critical injuries and breathed their last in the hospital.

A car ran them over, the incident has been reported on Tuesday from Nunhada village of Balangir district. While the deceased have been identified as Baleswari Majhi, Pratima Majhi, and Demati Majhi.

According to reports, the car, driven by one Suresh Sahu, a dhaba owner, ran over the trio while they were standing on the verandah of their house.

The three sisters were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Belpada but later shifted to the Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

However, doctors at the Patnagarh hospital declared Baleswari received dead and referred Pratima and Demati to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital where they breathed their last.

Irate locals blocked the Patnagarh-Kantabanji main road following the accident and demand arrest of Suresh and compensation for the victims.

The local police had reached the spot and carried out the investigation. It is worth mentioning that the erring driver has been arrested.