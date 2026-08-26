Historic Kataka Bali Yatra 2026 to begin from November 24

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Kataka: The historic Kataka Bali Yatra 2026 will begin from November 24 and will continue till December 1, informed Collector and District Magistrate Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde today.

The date of this year’s historic Kataka Bali Yatra, which commemorates the ancient art, handicrafts, culture and maritime heritage of Kataka district and the state of Odisha, was decided during a preparatory meeting held under the chairmanship of the Collector.

After the meeting the Collector informed that this year the Bali Yatra will be held on both the Upper Ground and Lower Ground and will be made more attractive and with priority for public safety.

Shinde said that emphasis will be given to electrical safety, stage and infrastructure safety, fire safety, safety certificates of swings and other entertainment equipment along with standard guidelines.

He informed that the departmental officers have been instructed to take necessary steps on law and order, traffic, movement, vehicle parking, cleanliness, power supply, leveling of grounds, food security, supply of clean drinking water and construction of temporary toilets, especially installation of more CCTV cameras.

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The Collector further said that a special traffic route map will be prepared for movement of vehicles and crowd control during the Bali Yatra.

Emphasizing environmental protection, the use of plastic and foam food containers and bags will be banned in and around the Bali Yatra grounds, instead, the traders will be asked to use leaves for serving food and cloth bags for other items, he cautioned adding that emphasis will also be given for parking arrangements, quality control of food items, making medical and health services available, etc.

In view of the popularity of the artists, cultural and colorful programs will be held in parallel. Various competitions will also be organized to make the Bali Yatra even more colorful, the Collector said. Besides, decision also has been taken to increase the parking space, proper lighting of the ground and its surrounding areas.

In today’s preparatory meeting, Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer (CDO-cum-EO) Prasant Kumar Nayak, Additional District Magistrates Dr. Dibyalochan Mohanta, Kamaljit Das, Dr. Ipsita Priyadarshini Mishra, Athagada Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prahlad Narayan Sharma, and several officers of all concerned departments were present.