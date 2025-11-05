Historic Cuttack Baliyatra from today: CM to inaugurate, fair to continue till November 12

Cuttack: The historic Cuttack Baliyatra kicks off today, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi set to inaugurate this largest open-air trade fair.

The Baliyatra, which will run until November 12, features over 1,600 stalls, attracting traders from within and outside the state. The fair showcases a wide range of products, including handicrafts, spices, clothing, and cottage industries.

Visitors can also indulge in local delicacies like Cuttack Dahibara and Thunkapuri. Cultural dance and song performances will be held daily to entertain the audience.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has made special parking arrangements, and provisions for drinking water and other facilities have been ensured.

The Commissionerate Police has deployed 50 platoons of forces and senior officers to ensure security. Additionally, 20 control rooms have been set up, and CCTV surveillance, drone surveillance, traffic management, and parking arrangements are in place.

A Bali Yatra is also being organized on the Kuakhai river in Bhubaneswar, commemorating Odisha’s maritime tradition.

The historic Baliyatra is held annually on Kartik Purnima.

