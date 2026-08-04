Hirakud water level falls, 13 gates remain open

Advertisement

Sambalpur: Water level decreases to 618.71 ft in Hirakud reservoir

The Water level of Hirakud reservoir in Sambalpur district in Odisha is declining and is 618.71 ft as of Wednesday , as per official statistics.

Floodwaters were being released through 13 gates of the dam. The outflow is 90,731 cusecs and inflow into reservoir is 2,38,508.

Advertisement

Water Resource Department is closely watching it as the inflows are continuing from the catchment of reservoir.

Downstream districts have been warned to be vigilant, however general flood situation is improving in the state.

Built over River Mahanadi in Odisha’s Sambalpur district Hirakud dam is considered the longest earthen dam in India and helps in flood management in the state.