Hirakud Reservoir opens two more gates, 22 gates now discharging floodwater

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Sambalpur: Two more gates of the Hirakud reservoir have been opened to release the floodwater in Sambalpur district in Odisha.

Earlier, floodwater was being released through 20 gates. With the opening of two more gates, floodwater is being released through a total of 22 gates.

The reservoir water level currently stands at 628.19 feet. As of 6 AM, around 2,20,551 cusecs of water was entering the reservoir per second, while 3,30,934 cusecs was being discharged through the 22 gates.

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Inflow had increased a lot owing to heavy rain in Chhattisgarh. But since this morning, inflow is decreasing gradually from around 3 lakh cusecs to 2 lakh cusecs.

Watch the video here: