Hirakud reservoir keeps 22 gates open as water level remains at 625 feet

Advertisement

Sambalpur: 22 gates of Hirakud Reservoir continue to remain open even though the floodwater discharge from the upstream areas of Mahanadi has eased.

The officials are releasing the water by keeping all the 22 gates open till date and haven’t closed a single gate to manage the water level of the reservoir.

The Chief Engineer has informed that on August 3 the water level in the reservoir will be lowered down to 618 feet.

Advertisement

But currently the water level is at 625 feet.

In future there is the chance of heavy rain for the entire August, thus the officials may require to discharge the water to evacuate the reservoir if there is a need for quicker draining of the reservoir, following which all gates can be opened for rapid outflow of water.

Therefore the next decision of Hirakud dam officials would be taken under observation to gauge the situation for downstream region management.