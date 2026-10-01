Hirakud Dam: Water inflow declines, 10 more gates closed

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Sambalpur: Water inflow into Hirakud reservoir is declining, following which 10 more gates have been closed in phases. At present, water is being released through five gates.

As of 6 AM, the water level at Hirakud stood at 629.60 feet. The reservoir is receiving 2,04,864 cusecs of water per second from the upper catchment, while 2,17,569 cusecs is being released downstream.

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With the inflow declining, gates are being closed gradually. So far, 10 gates have been closed, while discharge continues through five gates.