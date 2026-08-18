Hirakud dam opens three more gates as water level rises due to heavy rain

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Sambalpur: In an effort to manage rising water levels amid significant rainfall in the catchment areas, the Hirakud Dam authorities have opened three more sluice gates to release flood water. This takes the total number of ope sluice gates number to 10.

Earlier, flood water was being released through 7 gates. Due to the rise in water level, 3 more gates of Hirakud have been opened. According to dam authorties, 7 gates on the left and 3 on the right are now operational.

According to the latest gauge discharge data, several downstream stations are recording high flows.

An average of 2 lakh 1 thousand 710 cusecs of water is entering the reservoir every second, while 1 lakh 44 thousand 59 thousand cusecs of water is being discharged.

Officials said the decision to open more gates was taken to safely release excess water and maintain reservoir levels. Water inflow and rainfall patterns across the Mahanadi basin continue to be closely monitored.

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Now flood water is being discharged through 10 gates. The water level of Hirakud reservoir is 619.87 feet.

Similarly, Rengali Dam released flood water through 3 gates of Rengali Dam on Monday. The water storage capacity of the Rengali Dam is 123.50 meters, while the current water level is at 123.24 meters.

The dam is receiving 5,177 cubic meters of flood water per second, while 5,473 cubic meters of flood water per second was being discharged through three gates and a power channel.

Flooding was feared in the lower areas due to inflow of water into the tributaries and canals of the Brahmani River.

The flood warning signal of the Jenapur Dam was 22 meters, while the current water level was 22.14 meters.