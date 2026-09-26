Hirakud Dam Opens Four More Gates, Floodwater Released Through 20 Sluice Gates

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Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam opens four more gates. Hence, now floodwater is being released through 20 sluice gates of this famous dam situated in the Sambalpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, authorities have opened four more sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam in Odisha’s Sambalpur district following continued inflow of water into the reservoir.

Earlier, floodwater was being released through 16 gates. With the opening of four additional gates, water is now being discharged through a total of 20 sluice gates.

The water level in the Hirakud reservoir currently stands at 629.47 feet. Of the 20 gates currently open, 13 are on the left side of the dam and seven on the right.

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Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation as water continues to flow into the reservoir from the upper catchment areas. Gate operations are being regulated based on the volume of water entering the reservoir, the discharge and the prevailing water level.

With floodwater now being released through 20 gates, the water flow in the downstream areas of the Mahanadi River is expected to increase.

Officials are also closely monitoring the volume of water entering Hirakud from the Chhattisgarh side. Depending on the inflow and the reservoir level, the number of gates opened for discharge may be increased or reduced as required.

The situation at the reservoir continues to be monitored closely to ensure proper management of the inflow and outflow of water.