Hindu Jagran Manch calls for Malkangiri Bandh, see why

Malkangiri: The Hindu Jagran Manch of Malkangiri district has called for a Malkangiri Bandh on Friday, said reliable sources in this regard.

According to reports, the bandh has been called against the alleged Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators entering the district following the Bangladesh crisis.

However it is worth mentioning that, the emergency services and the Ambulance services in the area of Malkangiri Bandh shall remain unaffected.

Recently on August 8, Odisha Additional Director General of Police (ADG) for Law and Order, said that coastal security has been put on high alert and patrols have been increased along the seaside and coastal areas of the state in response to the political crisis in Bangladesh.

He further emphasised that preventing any form of infiltration or illegal immigration in the state is the primary responsibility of the Odisha Police. Amid the Bangladesh unrest, “Will not allow any type of infiltration or illegal immigration,” said Odisha ADG Sanjay Kumar to ANI.

The India-Bangladesh border region is currently in a tense situation. The Petrapol border gate is not open to general people. Only sick people who want to come to India for medical treatment are allowed to enter. Some people have been seen waiting at the gate for two days.