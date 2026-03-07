Hindi teacher detained for misbehaving with class VII girl student in Bhadrak

Advertisement

Bhadrak: In a shocking and shameful incident, a Hindi teacher was detained by police on charges of molesting a Class VII girl student late at night inside the school premises in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the Hindi teacher of PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district allegedly attempted to assault the girl during the late-night hours.

He also allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she informs others about his behaviour towards her. However, the girl managed to escape from his clutches and took shelter with an elderly woman.

After learning the minor girl’s ordeal, the elderly woman informed the villagers, who later gheraoed the school and called the Kasia Marine police and demanded action against the teacher.

Soon, police reached the spot and detained the teacher after complaints were lodged against him by the family members of the girl student. However, the teacher pleaded his innocence.

Further interrogation of the teacher and probe into the matter are still underway.