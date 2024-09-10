Hilsa prices reduced in Odisha by half, sea food lovers delighted

Jaleswar: Hilsa prices reduced in Odisha by half, said reports in this regard on Tuesday as sea food lovers are delighted. Now the taste of Hilsa can be relished without burning a hole in ones pocket.

Reports say that due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, a lot of hilsa fish have fallen in the nets of fishermen. Quintals of hilsa fish has been seen to be sold in Odisha-West Bengal border in the Digha river mouth fish market.

Due to favorable monsoon weather, abundant Hilsa fish from the deep sea are being fished by trawlers. In the past few years, trawler owners and fishermen have been disappointed because the fishermen’s nets did not catch this particular fish in the sea.

However the traders are happy now, due to the abundant harvest of Hilsa in Digha coast due to the continuous rains. Hilsa is being exported and sold in the local haat as well, 200 grams of Hilsa is sold at Rs 200, 500 grams of Hilsa at Rs. 550.

The Digha Fishermen’s Federation has informed that there is a possibility of a lot of Hilsa falling in the nets of the trawlers in the future. As the taste of Hilsa is different from other saline fish, the fish has a fixed group people who love the taste and look forward to eating it often. The news of Hilsa prices reduced in Odisha shall be welcome by sea food lovers.