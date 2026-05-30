Highway Horror on NH-16: Hyva truck drags car for 600 metres, two injured

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Bhubaneswar: A terrifying road accident unfolded on National Highway-16 in the Odisha capital late on Friday night when a speeding Hyva truck allegedly hit a car and dragged it for nearly 600 metres, leaving two occupants injured.

The incident occurred on the Gangua Bridge stretch between Mancheswar and Pahala. According to reports, a family travelling in a car was struck by the Hyva truck moving at high speed towards Pahala. The truck reportedly continued dragging the vehicle along the highway, creating sparks and a frightening scene that alarmed other motorists.

Subrata Pattnaik and his niece, Adyasha, who were inside the car, sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

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Following the incident, a PCR team launched a chase and intercepted the truck near Pahala by creating a road blockade and traffic jam-like situation. The vehicle was seized, and the driver, identified as Jagamohan Bhukta, was taken into custody.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

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