High-value marijuana worth over Rs 3 crore seized at Bhubaneswar Airport

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Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized hydroponic marijuana valued at over Rs 3 crore at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning. Two people have been detained in this connection.

As per sources, the contraband was recovered from two passengers during screening of passengers arriving from flight 6E-1066 Bangkok.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the DRI team carried out a detailed inspection, during which the narcotics were recovered from the possession of both the accused.

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Both the accused are residents of Tamil Nadu and are being currently interrogated by the DRI officials.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: 3 Detained From Bhubaneswar Airport With Hydroponic Marijuana Worth Rs 30 Crore