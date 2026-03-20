High-level meeting held ahead of Ratna Bhandar ornament counting on March 25

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Puri: Justice Biswanath Rath, the Chairman of Ratna Bhandar Monitoring Committee, chaired an important meeting in Puri today ahead of the commencement of Ratna Bhandar ornament counting on March 25.

The important meeting discussed regarding the process to be carried out as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Odisha government for the counting of the Ratna Bhandar ornaments.

The Mahendra Bela (auspicious timing) to begin the counting of the Ratna Bhandar ornament is between 12.9 PM and 1.45 PM on March 25 (Wednesday) on Chaitra Shukla Saptami tithi, informed Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

According to the final SOP prepared by the state government, a training program was also held to discuss how the process will be conducted when the enumeration process starts from March 25.

The meeting reportedly decided to conduct the enumeration of ornaments in three phases three phases- Movable (Chalanti) ornaments, Outer (Bahara) ornaments and Ornaments from the inner Ratna Bhandar.

The meeting also finalised not to continue the counting on Saturdays, Sundays and special festivals. During the counting, devotees can have darshan of the deities from outside the temple.

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Gold ornaments will be wrapped in yellow velvet cloth and kept in a tin box and then in a sinduka (trunks) while the silver ornaments will be wrapped in white or silver colour and other ornaments will be wrapped in red velvet cloth and kept.

As per the decision only the enumeration of ornaments will be done and no valuation will be done.

Two teams have been formed for the valuation of the jewels of the temple, namely the Supervising Team and the Handling Team. The Chief Administrator of the temple is the chairman of the supervising team, while there are two members of the jewels supervision committee and one serving member.

Likewise, the Handling Team comprises one member of the Shree Mandir Management Committee, Pattajoshi Mahapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Tadhaukerana, Deulskarana, a Shree Mandir Bania sevak, two goldsmiths, two gemologists, and one officer from the Reserve Bank of India, among other.

It is to be The High Court has given a deadline of three months to complete the Ratna Bhandar ornament counting with complete transparency. To ensure accuracy and transparency, e-cataloguing will be undertaken, and a special monthly calendar will be prepared.

Also Read: Ratna Bhandar ornament counting to begin from March 25