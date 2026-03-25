High in the Himalayas: Odisha Media Delegation witnesses BRO’s Engineering Marvel

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Bhubaneswar: A media delegation from Odisha, led by PIB visited Project Yojak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), near Manali in the Himalayas, gaining insight into the organization’s remarkable achievements in high-altitude infrastructure development.

The team received a detailed briefing on the project’s cutting-edge initiatives, showcasing BRO’s unwavering commitment to strengthening border infrastructure and ensuring reliable all-weather access to remote regions.

Project Yojak, formed after the completion of the iconic Atal Tunnel, is responsible for maintaining the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet while executing new strategic projects. Officers highlighted the tireless efforts of BRO personnel, who work round-the-clock in extreme snow, sub-zero temperatures (down to -30°C), and challenging Himalayan conditions to keep the Manali-Keylong-Leh axis open throughout the year.

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A major focus area is the Nimmu-Padum-Darcha (NPD) axis, including the upcoming Shinku La Tunnel (4-5 km long). Once completed, this will provide a third all-weather route to Ladakh via Zanskar Valley, ending seasonal isolation of Lahaul-Spiti and boosting strategic connectivity, tourism, and the local economy.

The media team was also briefed on BRO’s swift response during recent weather challenges. In mid-March 2026, heavy snowfall near the Atal Tunnel South Portal stranded over 200 vehicles. BRO teams, in coordination with police and administration, launched a rapid rescue operation and safely evacuated nearly all vehicles within 12 hours. Similarly, during a flash flood last year that damaged the Manali-Keylong highway, BRO engineers restored the critical stretch in less than 12 hours, minimizing disruption on the vital axis.

The delegation’s visit concluded with a tour of the tunnel, where journalists appreciated the dedication of BRO working in harsh conditions. Project Yojak continues to play a key role in strengthening border infrastructure and ensuring reliable all-weather access to remote Himalayan regions, epitomizing the organization’s motto of ‘Connect, Construct, Transform’.

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