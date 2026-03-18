High drama unfolds near Balasore Family Court as man beats-up wife mercilessly

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Balasore: A high drama unfolded near the Balasore family court after a man reportedly thrashed his wife mercilessly leaving her profusely bleeding and critical today.

One Pratap Jena of Chanua village in the district had married to Anima Jena 11 years ago and the couple has two minor sons. However, Anima had filed a divorce petition at Balasore Family Court in December 2025 seeking separation from Pratap Jena. She had alleged Pratap of torturing her both mentally and physically repeatedly.

Since then the divorce case of the couple has been going on in the Balasore family court. Earlier, both of them had also completed counseling with the family court judge and counselor.

Today too both Pratap and Anima had come to the family court for their counselling during which Pratap reportedly attempted to convince Anima to solve the matter amicably and continue to live together as husband and wife.

However, a heated argument erupted between the couple after Anima refused Pratap’s proposal to live together as husband and wife. Irked over her denial and argument, Pratap attacked Anima with a wooden stick mercilessly. Due to this, she sustained grievous injuries on both the legs.

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On noticing Pratap’s cruelty and Anima’s profusely bleeding, people present on the premises of the court rushed to her help. They called an ambulance and admitted her to the local hospital for treatment.

Later a team of cops from the Sahadevkhunta police station reached the spot, detained Pratap for interrogation and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, the shocking incident was strongly condemned by people of all ages who also sought actions against the accused husband.

Further probe into the matter is underway,