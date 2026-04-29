High drama on road: Drunk youth sleeps in the middle of busy road in Balasore

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Balasore: A drunk youth caused a high drama and disrupted the traffic on the Fakir Mohan chaak in Balasore on Wednesday.

According to reports, a drunk youth decided to sleep in the middle of the busy road and refused to move despite of the several attempts to arouse hime.

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The traffic police tried to handle the situation by talking it out with the drunk youth. However, he remained adamant on his decision to sleep in the middle of the road.

At last as persuasion did not eork, the traffic police had to remove him by force from the road. This incident disrupted the traffic movement on the road for a brief period.