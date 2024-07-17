Watch: High drama on cricket ground! Woman sits on pitch as son not selected in cricket team in Odisha, alleges partiality by coach

Cuttack: A high drama unfolded on Sunshine Cricket ground in Cuttack today as a woman staged a protest by sitting on the pitch after her son was not selected in the playing XI and thus disrupted the match.

One of the matches of the ongoing U-19 Men Inter District Cricket Tournament 2024, conducted by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), was reportedly being held at the Sunshine Cricket ground today. However, a woman rushed to the ground and sat on the pitch as a mark of protest after her son, named Ayush Mohanty, was not selected in the playing XI of Bhubaneswar-A team.

As alleged by the woman, Ayush was included in the 15-member squad of the Bhubaneswar-A team. However, was not given chance to play any of the matches.

“My son was not selected by coach BBCC Mohapatra only because of his partiality. My son attempted suicide as he was not allowed to play in four matches. Injustice has been meted out to my son and I am sitting here to seek justice for him,” said Ayush’s mother.

The high drama ended only after the local police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The match started following the intervention of the cops, who detained the woman and her husband Dibakar Mohanty for interrogation.

Meanwhile, BBCC Mohapatra refuted the allegation saying that Ayush was allowed to play three league matches but scored only 16 runs. Therefore, he was dropped from the playing 11 as other players also have to be given opportunity. There is no point in blaming the coach when the players cannot play well, said Mohapatra.

On the other hand, OCA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Subrat Kumar Behera condemned the incident but at the same time clarified that OCA has no any role in the selection of players for the U-19 Men Inter District Cricket Tournament.

