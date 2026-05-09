High drama in Dhenkanal’s Sogara: Youth climbs atop mobile tower, threatens suicide

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Dhenkanal: A youth caused a high drama by climbing a mobile tower and threatened to commit suicide demanding job in Sogara village of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Saturday. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Tumusinga police in Dhenkanal district.

On receiving information about the incident, the police and fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated an rescue operation.

The youth has been identified as Rudranarayan Das. The youth reportedly staged this stunt demanding to receive financial help for his father’s treatment and a job placement.

According to reports, Rudra was reportedly admitted to the OSOP in 2018. However, he was sent to rest for a period of time after he fell ill while receiving training. He tried to return to the training after he got well, however, he was informed that he has been dismissed from his post and won’t get the job.

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He tried to get back the job posting by meeting with the related Department authority, the Collector, and Chief Ministers. However, he did not got any positive response from them.

He even tried to bring the matter before President, Governor, and Prime Minister via an X post. But, those post did not grab any attention.

After failing to get help from the higher authorities, he became desperate and took this extreme step. Moreover, the stress of getting fund for the treatment of his ailing parents also made him anxious.

The police and fire service personnel are trying to rescue him from the tower.