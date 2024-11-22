High drama in Bhubaneswar: Girl goes on slapping youth in Mancheswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: High drama witnessed yesterday night in front of a hospital in Mancheswar Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. A girl was seen slapping a youth in a recent video that has gone viral by now. The case is said to be a matter of ‘one sided love story’.

As per reports, a girl was seen slapping a youth repeatedly in Mancheswar area Thursday night. Everyone who were present there were stunned for a while to witness such an unusual happenning.

The high drama reportedly continued for about 30 minutes. The onlookers thought that some film was being shot. A few of them recorded the happening in their mobile phones.

However, the matter did not stopped there. As situation escalated, someone informed Police and accordingly a PCR reached the spot. Police personnel reconciled both the parties and brought them to the police station. They were asked to render undertakings and then they were freed.

Watch the video here: