High Court grants bail to two accused in Balasore FM College student’s death case

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Wednesday granted bail to two accused in the sensational Balasore Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College student’s death case.

The High Court reportedly granted bail to accused student leaders Jyotiprakash Biswal and Shubhra Sambit Nayak, however, it rejected the bail petition of Professor Samir Sahu, the prime accused, and College principal Dillip Ghosh.

While granting bail to two accused and rejecting that of two others, the top court also said that any bail applications after the filing of the chargesheet will be considered accordingly.

It is to noted here that the 20-year-old girl, a second year B.Ed student sustained critical burn injuries reportedly after pouring petrol on herself and setting herself ablaze inside the college premises on July 12. She was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with over 95 per cent burns but succumbed to her injuries on July 15.

The incident had caused a massive outrage across the State and was highly highlighted by the national media. The opposition parties also had cornered the state government over the issue.

On July 12, police arrested B.Ed HoD Samir Sahu, who had allegedly demanded sexual favour from her. Later, the probe agency arrested the college Principal on July 14 on charges of negligence and suspected complicity. Besides, Subhra Sambit Nayak, the State Joint Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Jyotiprakash Biswal, who sustained injuries while rescuing the girl, were also arrested after the probe team found their role in the girl’s attempt for self-immolation.

Samir Sahu, the prime accused of the case, along with the three other co-accused persons (Dillip Ghosh, Subhra Sambit Nayak and Jyotiprakash Biswal) are still in the jail since their arrest.