High alert sounded in Odisha after car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi

Advertisement

Puri: A high alert has been sounded in major cities of Odisha following the deadly car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi that claimed lives of several people this evening.

Central Range DIG Satyajit Naik informed that all districts of the central region of the state have been put on alert. Alert has been issued in all vital installations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur areas.

Besides, alerts have been sounded in the bus stand, railway stations and sea beaches, he added.

Likewise, Puri SP Prateek Singh, while speaking to the newsmen, said that high alert has been sounded in and around the Shree Jagannath Temple, Bada Danda and Sea Beach in the wake of the blast in the National Capital City.

Checking and police patrolling have been intensified across the city to prevent any untoward incident, Singh informed.

Advertisement

Likewise, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo ordered all the police stations to be on alert. He said that a close vigil will be kept on the Bali Yatra area as lakhs of people are visiting the annual fair.

The Cuttack DCP further said that the Commissionerate Police cops in plainclothes have been deployed and the frequency of police patrolling has been increased. He has asked the officials to take immediate action if notice any suspicious persons or objects.

It is to be noted here that over 10 people were killed while more than 20 people were critically injured following a deadly car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi at around 7 PM. A dozen of vehicles were also damaged due to the blast.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police along with firefighters and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have initiated a probe into the matter.