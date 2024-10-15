Hi-drama of couple in Banki infront of court premises!

Banki: Hi-drama of a couple in Banki has been seen infront of the court premises and the locals were shocked to see the scenes on Tuesday.

According to reports, the man was allegedly newly married. His wife however got to know that he had taken another woman and gone to the court to get married to her. On the way she spotted him with the other woman.

Then unfolded the hi-tension drama, the woman started chasing the man and caught hold of him and dragged him to the police station. The couple allegedly belong to Kamalpur village in Banki block of Cuttack district.

The man who was involved in the hi-drama of couple in Banki has been identified as Santosh Kumar Rout and the woman has been identified as Barsha Rani Dhal. After the incident, the police have allegedly detained Santosh and are questioning him.

The woman (Barsha) has alleged that despite being married recently, she was shocked to see her husband in the court planning to marry another woman. A complaint has been filed in this regard and further detailed reports are awaited in this matter.