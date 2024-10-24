Here’s the latest update of Cyclone DANA and its possible impact in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The severe cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred over the same region, near latitude 19.2° N and longitude 87.9°E, about 180 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 210 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 270 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following tables:

Forecast in association with the anticipated system:

Day -1: (Valid up to 8.30 AM of 25.10.24) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Odisha, South coastal Odisha and at many places in the districts of south interior Odisha.

Day -2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.10.24 to 8.30 AM of 26.10.24) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Odisha.

Day -3: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 26.10.24 to 8.30 AM of 27.10.24) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at many places in the districts of south Odisha and at a few in the districts of north Odisha.

Day -4: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 27.10.24 to 8.30 AM of 28.10.24) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Odisha.

Day -5: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 28.10.24 to 8.30 AM of 29.10.24) Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Odisha.

Heavy rainfall warning for next 3 days as follows:

Day-1: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.10.24 to 8.30 AM of 25.10.24):

Red warning (Take Action): Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) falls very likely to occur in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

Orange warning (Be Prepared to take action): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in 12 the districts of Puri, Khordha, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal.

Yellow Warning (Be Aware): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sabalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Kandhamal.

Day-2: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.10.24 to 8.30 AM of 26.10.24):

Red warning (Take Action): Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Puri, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Angul.

Orange warning (Be Prepared to take action): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur.

Yellow Warning (Be Aware): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Sundargarh.

Day-3: (Valid from 8.30 AM of 26.10.24 to 8.30 AM of 27.10.24.):

Yellow Warning (Be Aware): Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi.

N.B.: Wind Warning for land area of Odisha state is depicted in the picture attached map Wind Warning for sea area & Sea conditions:

Sea Area Wind Warning Sea Conditions Central Bay of Bengal Gale wind speed reaching 95-105 kmph gusting to 115 kmph is prevailing and likely to continue till 24th Oct afternoon. It is likely to decrease gradually thereafter. Sea condition is likely to be very high to high till 24th October evening. It is likely to improve gradually thereafter. Northwest Bay of Bengal Gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph is prevailing. It is likely to increase gradually becoming 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph from 24th Oct evening to mid-night and 100–110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph till morning of 25th October. Sea condition is likely to be Very High till 25th morning and improve gradually thereafter. Northeast Bay of Bengal Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail till 25th morning and decrease gradually thereafter. Sea condition is likely to be Rough to Very Rough till 25th morning and improve gradually thereafter. Along & off Odisha coasts Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is prevailing. It would gradually increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph along & off north Odisha from 24th afternoon till morning of 25th October and decrease gradually thereafter. Gale wind speed reaching 60-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely along & off south Odisha and remaining districts of coastal West Bengal from 24th evening till 25th Oct morning and decrease gradually thereafter. High to Very High till 25th Oct forenoon and improve gradually thereafter.

Fishermen Warning:

Total suspension of fishing operations on 24th & 25th Oct over Central and North Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into

Eastcentral Bay of Bengal till 24th October.

Adjoining areas of Westcentral Bay of Bengal till 24th Oct.

North Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha during 23rd to 25th October.

Port Warning: KEEP HOISTED GREAT DANGER SIGNAL NO-10 (GD-10) at Puri, Dhamara/ Chandbali, Paradip and LOCAL CAUTIONARY SIGNAL NO.3 (LC-3) at Gopalpur port of Odisha.

Storm surge warning: Storm surge is likely to be 1.0 to 2.0 m height above astronomical tide and very likely to inundate low lying areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak & Balasore districts of Odisha during the time of landfall.

Storm surge of 0.5 to 1.0 m height above astronomical tide very likely to inundate low lying areas of Jagatsingpur district of Odisha during the time of landfall.

Impact Expected over districts of Odisha (Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Mayurbhanj, Kenonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal)

Major damage to thatched houses/ huts. Roof tops may blow off. Unattached metal sheets may fly.

Minor damage to power and communication lines.

Major damage to Kutcha and some damage to Pucca roads. Flooding of escape routes.

Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure. Breaking of tree branches and uprooting of trees.

Moderate damage to banana and papaya trees. Large dead limbs blown from trees.

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and wind.

Damage to embankments/ salt pans.

Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

Disruption of traffic in major cities and roadways due to water logging in roads and poor visibility due to heavy rain leading to increased travel time and incidents.

Localized Landslides/Mudslides/landslips/mud slips/land sinks/mud sinks.

Likely disruption of marine and inland water transportation like small boats and trawlers.

It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding please visit Webpage of Central Water Commission).

Action Suggested (Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khorda, Mayurbhanj, Kenonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal):