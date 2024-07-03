Here’s the full list of Special Trains for Rath Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Department has decided to run 315 Special Trains to and from Puri during the world famous Rath Yatra by using AI based dynamic Scheduling System for the convenience of the pilgrims.

According to the East Coast Railway, reserved Class Accommodation will be available in the special trains leaving from Badampahad, Rourkela, Malda Town and from Sealdah (Kolkata) having limited stoppages.

Special Trains from Visakhapatnam, Jagadalpur, Junagarh Road, Sonepur and Sambalpur will have limited Stoppages. Trains from Paradeep, Angul, Bhadrak, Khurda Road, Daspalla, Sompeta, Palasa, Kendujhargarh, Gunupur will have stoppages at all the Stations and Passenger Halts from their originating points to Puri and vice-versa.

Below is the list of the Special Trains for Rath Yatra in Puri:

Special Train from Paradeep:

08495/08496 Paradeep-Puri-Paradeep Special via Kendrapara & Haridaspur will leave from Paradeep at 2100hrs from 6th July to 17th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0310hrs on the next early morning. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 1530hrs from 7th to 19th July and will reach at Paradeep at 2230hrs on the same day.

Another Special Train 08497/08498 Paradeep-Puri-Paradeep Special via Rahama will leave from Paradeep at 0230hrs from 7th July to 18th July 2024 (late midnight from 6th to 17th July) and will reach at Puri at 0810hrs. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 2130hrs from 7th to 18th July and will reach at Paradeep at 0300hrs on the same night.

Special Train from Angul:

08433/08434 Angul-Puri- Angul Special via Naraj Marthapur will leave from Angul at 2330hrs from 6th July to 17th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0355hrs on the next early morning. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 1545hrs from 7th to 18th July and will reach at Angul at 2045hrs on the same day.

Another Special Train 08435/08436 Angul-Puri- Angul Special via Naraj Marthapur will leave from Angul at 0130hrs on 7th & 16th to 18th July 2024 (late midnight on 6th & 15thto 17th July) and will reach at Puri at 0740hrs on the next morning. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 2220hrs on 7th & 16th 18th July and will reach at Angul at 0230hrs on the same night.

Special Train from Bhadrak:

08491/08492 Bhadrak-Puri- Bhadrak Special via Salagaon-Naraj Marthapur will leave from Bhadrak at 2100hrs from 6th July to 17th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0335hrs on the next early morning. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 1500hrs from 7th to 19th July and will reach at Bhadrak at 2135hrs on the same day.

Another Special Train 08493/08494 Bhadrak-Puri-Bhadrak Special via Cuttack will leave from Bhadrak at 0200hrs on 7th & 15th to 18th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0825hrs on the next morning. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 2100hrs from 7th & 15th to 18th July and will reach at Bhadrak at 0255hrs on the late night.

Special Train from Daspalla:

08335/08336 Daspalla-Puri-Daspalla Special will leave from Daspalla at 0200hrs on 7th, 15th to 17th July 2024 (late midnight of 6th & 14th to 16th July) and will reach at Puri at 0445hrs on the next early morning. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 1845hrs on 7th, 15th, 17th, 19th July and will reach at Daspalla at 2130hrs on the same day.

Second pair of Special Train 08337/08338 Daspalla-Puri-Daspalla Special will leave from Daspalla at 0800hrs from 7th to 18th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 1055hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0040hrs from 8th July to 20th July (midnight of 7th to 19th July) and will reach at Daspalla at 0330hrs in early morning.

The Third pair of Special Train 08339/08340 Daspalla-Puri-Daspalla Special will leave from Daspalla at 1100hrs on 7th, 15th, 17th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 1400hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0300hrs on 8th, 16th, 18th July (late night of 7th, 15th & 17th July) and will reach at Daspalla at 0540hrs on the morning.

Special Train from Kendujhargarh:

08341/08342 Kendujhargarh-Puri-Kendujhargarh Special will leave from Kendujhargarh at 2000hrs from 6th July to 17th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0145hrs on the late midnight. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 1745hrs from 7th to 19th July and will reach at Kendujhargarh at 2345hrs on the same day.

Another Special Train 08343/08344 Kendujhargarh-Puri-Kendujhargarh Special will leave from Kendujhargarh at 0415hrs from 7th July to 18th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0945hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 2330hrs from 7th to 18th July and will reach at Kendujhargarh at 0445hrs on the next morning.

Special Train from Palasa:

08425/08426 Palasa-Puri-Palasa Special will leave from Palasa at 2100hrs from 6th July to 17th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0130hrs on the late midnight. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 1640hrs from 7th to 18th July and will reach at Palasa at 0025hrs in midnight.

Another Special Train 08331/08332 Palasa-Puri-Palasa Special will leave from Palasa at 0015hrs on 7th, 15th & 17th July (midnight of 6th, 14th & 16th July) 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0535hrs in the morning. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0400hrs on 8th, 16th & 18th July and will reach at Palasa at 1005hrs on the same day.

Special Train from Sompeta:

08333/08334 Sompeta-Puri-Sompeta Special will leave from Sompeta at 0515hrs on 7th, 15th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 1205hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 2300hrs on 7th, 15th July and will reach at Palasa at 0500hrs in the morning.

Special Train from Gunupur:

08345/08346 Gunupur -Puri- Gunupur Special will leave from Gunupur at 2300hrs on 6th, 14th, 16th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0415hrs on the morning. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 2120hrs on 7th, 15th,17th July and will reach at Gunupur at 0730hrs in the next day.

Special Train from Visakhapatnam:

08347/08348 Visakhapatnam-Puri-Visakhapatnam Special will leave from Visakhapatnam at 1400hrs on 6th, 14th, 16th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 2245hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0145hrs on 8th, 16th, 18th July (midnight of 7th, 15th, 17th July) and will reach at Visakhapatnam at 1030hrs in the next day.

Special Train from Jagadalpur:

08349/08350 Jagadalpur-Puri- Jagadalpur Special will leave from Jagadalpur at 1045hrs on 6th, 14th & 16th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0045hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0015hrs on 8th, 16th & 18th July (midnight of 7th, 15th, 17th July) and will reach at Jagadalpur at 1510hrs in the next afternoon.

Special Train from Junagarh Road:

08351/08352 Junagarh Road-Puri-Junagarh Road Special will leave from Junagarh Road at 0900hrs on 6th, 14th, 16th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 2130hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 1925hrs on 7th, 15th, 17th July and will reach at Junagarh Road at 0850hrs in the next day.

Special Train from Sambalpur:

08353/08354 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Special will leave from Sambalpur at 2300hrs on 6th, 14th, 18th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0755hrs on the next day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0230hrs on 8th, 16th, 18th July (late midnight on 7th, 15th, 17th) and will reach at Sambalpur at 1030hrs in the next morning.

Special Train from Sonepur:

08355/08356 Sonepur-Puri- Sonepur Special will leave from Sonepur at 1500hrs on 6th, 14th, 16th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0120hrs on the night. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0140hrs on 8th, 16th, 18th July (late midnight on 7th, 15th, 17th) and will reach at Sonepur at 1040hrs in the next forenoon.

Special Train from Badampahad:

08379/08380 Badampahad-Puri-Badampahad Special will leave from Badampahad at 0600hrs on 6th & 14th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 2115hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0230hrs on 8th & 16th July 2024 and will reach at Badampahad at 1815hrs in the next evening.

Special Train from Bangiriposi:

08381/08382 Bangiriposi -Puri- Bangiriposi Special will leave from Bangiriposi at 0730hrs on 7th & 14th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 1815hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0130hrs on 8th & 16th July 2024 and will reach at Bangiriposi at 1345hrs in the next afternoon.

Special Train from Baleswar:

08387/08388 Baleswar-Puri-Baleswar Special will leave from Baleswar at 1740hrs on 6th & 14th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 2345hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0115hrs on 8th & 16th July 2024 and will reach at Baleswar at 0800hrs in the next morning.

Special Train from Rourkela:

08385/08386 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Special via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Angul will leave from Rourkela at 1130hrs on 6th & 14th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 2315hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0315hrs on 8th & 16th July 2024 and will reach at Rourkela at 1600hrs in the next afternoon.

08376/08377 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Special via Chakradharpur-Bansapani-Kendujhargarh-Jakhapura will leave from Rourkela at 2150hrs on 5th & 14th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 1645hrs on the next day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0200hrs on 8th & 16th July 2024 and will reach at Rourkela at 1530hrs in the next afternoon.

Special Train from Raipur:

08383/08384 Raipur-Puri- Raipur Special will leave from Raipur at 0600hrs on 6th & 14th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 2300hrs on the same day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0245hrs on 8th & 16th July 2024 and will reach at Raipur at 1600hrs in the next afternoon.

Special Train from Malda Town:

03419/03420 Malda Town-Malatipatapur-Malda Town Special will leave from Malda Town at 0930hrs on 4th & 11th July 2024 and will reach at Puri at 0355hrs on the next day. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 0600hrs on 5th & 12th July 2024 and will reach at Malda Town at 2345hrs in the same day.

Special Train from Sealdah: