Here is the list of new initiatives in Supplementary Budget of Odisha

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has started several new initiatives which have been included in the Supplementary Budget 2024-25 presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also heads the Finance Department in the State Assembly today.

Majhi presented a Supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 Crore in which the following new Initiatives has been featured:

  • Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA): Rs 92 Cr
  • Facility Management for Shree Mandira Parikrama Project: Rs 26 Cr
  • Constituency-wise Allocation: Rs 142 Cr
  • Establishment Centre of Excellence in 22 ITIs : Rs 130 Cr
  • Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services: Rs 60 Cr
  • Organisation of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Rs 125 Cr
  • Shree Mandira Ratna Bhandar: Rs 5 Cr
  • Purchase of Motor Cycles for Police: Rs 35 Cr
  • Deployment of CAPF: Rs 299 Cr
  • Hiring 649 vehicles for Patrolling: Rs 16 Cr
