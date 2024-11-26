Here is the list of new initiatives in Supplementary Budget of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has started several new initiatives which have been included in the Supplementary Budget 2024-25 presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also heads the Finance Department in the State Assembly today.
Majhi presented a Supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 Crore in which the following new Initiatives has been featured:
- Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA): Rs 92 Cr
- Facility Management for Shree Mandira Parikrama Project: Rs 26 Cr
- Constituency-wise Allocation: Rs 142 Cr
- Establishment Centre of Excellence in 22 ITIs : Rs 130 Cr
- Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services: Rs 60 Cr
- Organisation of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Rs 125 Cr
- Shree Mandira Ratna Bhandar: Rs 5 Cr
- Purchase of Motor Cycles for Police: Rs 35 Cr
- Deployment of CAPF: Rs 299 Cr
- Hiring 649 vehicles for Patrolling: Rs 16 Cr