Here is the list of new initiatives in Supplementary Budget of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has started several new initiatives which have been included in the Supplementary Budget 2024-25 presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also heads the Finance Department in the State Assembly today.

Majhi presented a Supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 Crore in which the following new Initiatives has been featured: