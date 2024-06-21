Here is the detailed traffic advisory for Deva Snana Purnima in Puri

Puri: A number of traffic regulations have been issued in Puri for the Deva Snana Purnima in Puri scheduled to be held on June 22 that is tomorrow. For smooth traffic movement and for public convenience a traffic advisory has been issued in Public Interest.

There will be no restriction of regular passenger buses from Bhubaneswar or Konark to enter into regular Municipality Bus Stand. Buses coming from Bhubaneswar and other areas will be diverted accordingly.

Puri Town Shuttle Buses/ Auto Rickshaw will be allowed up to Medical square on Badadanda. Protocol Vehicles will be allowed upto Gadadhar High School to avail parking facilities. After parking they will avail BOV facilities.

LMV coming from Bhubaneswar will be diverted from Harekrushnapur square towards Srisetu to avail parking facilities at JBPC and Old JBPC. After filled up JBPC parking LMVs will be allowed at Harekrushnapur square towards Atharanala for parking at Jail Road.



LMV coming from Brahmagiri side will be diverted at Mangalaghat square for parking at Yatrika, Blue flag beach and Hotel Nilachala Ashok. LMV coming from Konark side will be diverted from Grid Station square to park at Blue flag beach and Hotel Nilachala Ashok. They will be diverted as per availability of space in parking places accordingly for the traffic regulations for Deva Snana Purnima.

Two wheelers will avail parking at eastern side of Badadanda from Medical square up to Nayak Plaza on first come first avail basis and after filled up Motorcycles will be diverted towards Jail Road and Saradhabali accordingly.

No vehicle zone will be ensured from Market square to Jaga Balia Lodge and around temple also. Only Pass Holder Vehicles/ Motor Cycle, Emergency Vehicle/ Official Vehicle will be allowed beyond Market square.



The Puri police further informed that, any one requiring any assistance Puri Police helpline number- 6370967100 is available for assistance all round the clock. Regulation of vehicular traffic shall be imposed from 10:00 pm on June 21 till the end of Devasnana Purnima festival.

The preparations for the Sana Jatra of Lord Jagannath have almost been completed. The final event is scheduled to be held on June 22, 2023. As many as 70 platoon police force has been deployed in Puri said reports on Friday.

According to reports, the ‘Pahandi Bije’ of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will start at around 4 am and continues till 6 am. After reaching the Snana bedi the deities will bathe directly in 108 pots of scented water. The Lord will appear in Hatibesa (the form of an elephant).