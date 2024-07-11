Hera Panchami: Goddess Laxmi to break Lord Jagannath’s chariot today

Puri: Hera Panchami is an important ritual of Rath Yatra. It is observed on the fifth day of the Rath Yatra, on the fifth day of Asadha Shukla Panchami Tithi.

Goddess Laxmi is all set to break the chariot of Lord Jagannath today as per the rituals for Hera Panchami. As per legends, since Lord Jagannath takes his siblings to Gundicha Temple and not his consort, Mother Lakshmi feels neglected. She gets angry with this and visits the Gundicha temple on Herapanchami day to break the Lord’s chariot.

Today is the fifth day of Mahaprabhu’s 9 day long annual sojourn called Rath Yatra. Angered by Jagannath Mahaprabhu, who came with his brothers and sisters, Goddess Mahalakshmi comes out of the temple and is taken to the Gundicha temple. There the Hera Panchami rituals are performed.

This rituals shows human like behavior of the Goddess and Lord Jagannath. Not meeting the Lord, she breaks Nandighosha Rath, the chariot of Lord Jagannath and returns to Srimandira. Herapachami is a unique tradition of Rath Yatra of Shree Jagannath.

As per the rituals, on Herapanchami an ‘Agyanmala’ of Lord Jagannath is brought and given to Goddess Laxmi. Later, the Goddess is made to sit on a palanquin and she sets out from the Jagamohan. The procession along with the palanquin stops at the Nakachana dwara of Gundicha temple. There, a Hatuani (hammer) is taken from the servitor and Bandapana and Dahipati Manohi rituals are performed.

Following this, the palanquin of Goddess Laxmi is taken near Nandighosha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath. There one of the woods fitted to the chariot is broken (symbolically to show breaking of the chariot). Later, the palanquin of Goddess Laxmi is taken back to the Srimandira in a procession that moves through the HeraGouri sahi.

After this ritual, Lord Jagannath issues the order to make the Chariots ‘Dakhinamukhi’ for the return journey, called Bahuda Yatra.