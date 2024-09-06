HER Team apprehends man for using girl’s fake Instagram account and blackmailing her

Bhubaneswar: The HER Team of the Commissionerate Police apprehended a man for reportedly using a girl’s fake Instagram account and blackmailing her by posting her morphed obscene photos.

The HER Team received a complaint from a girl residing in Beherasahi under the Nayapalli Police Station limits. The complainant reported that one Badal Dash of Niali in Cuttack district has created a fake Instagram account using her name.

Dash even had posted some obscene and private images of the girl, morphed obscene photos, and was using these images to blackmail her, coercing her to maintain an illicit relationship.

Taking swift and decisive action, the HER Team, in coordination with the Cyber Police Station, immediately launched an investigation and it was revealed that the accused was employed as a security guard at Swosti Chilika Resort.

Recognizing the seriousness of the case, HER Team, worked tirelessly through the night. With the assistance of Khallikote Police Station in Ganjam district, they arrived at Swosti Chilika Resort at around 3 AM. As the accused attempted to flee from the premises, he was successfully apprehended by the HER Team.

The accused has been handed over to the Cyber Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. After confession of the accused, FIR was lodged in Nayapalli PS with all the evidences and will be forwarded to Court.

Meanwhile, the victim and her mother appreciated the HER team and Commissionerate Police for an immediate response and decisive action.

Aim and objective of HER Team:

The HER Team, a significant initiative by the Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar, is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of women and girls in the city. The primary aim of the team is to combat and prevent instances of street harassment, eve-teasing, and stalking. By creating a safer environment, the HER Team strives to empower women, fostering a sense of security and confidence in public spaces. Their proactive approach includes regular patrols, awareness programs, and quick response to any incidents, making them a vital resource for the community.

Contact Information:

HER Team Contact Number: 6372500400

Instagram/Facebook: @herteambhubaneswar