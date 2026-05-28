Helper dies, driver injured as salt-loaded rickshaw overturns in Balasore

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Balasore: An accident on National Highway-5 left a helper dead and the driver seriously injured after a motorized rickshaw that was carrying sacks of salt overturned in Balasore. The mishap occurred near Jaladha Chhak, within Kamarda police limits in the district of Balasore.

Reports suggest that the rickshaw was on its way to Baliapal, carrying bags of salt from the neighboring state of West Bengal, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Jaladha Chhak. Then the rickshaw veered of its course, fell on its side on the side of the road, trapping both the driver and helper under it. Local residents at the site rushed to rescue the pair.

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However, the helper died of serious injuries at the scene and the driver was rushed to Kamarda Hospital where his condition is critical.

Kamarda police rushed to the spot on getting information, seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.