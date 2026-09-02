Helicopter case against BJD suprememo Naveen Patnaik, former IAS officer V.K. Pandian dismissed

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Kataka: The Khurda Sessions Court today dismissed the criminal revision petition in the so-called “helicopter case” against former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and former IAS officer V.K. Pandian, finding no material to show their involvement in any criminal offence.

Sessions Judge Biranchi Narayan Mohanty passed the order in Criminal Revision No. 171 of 2026. The revision petition had challenged the March 25, 2026 order of the SDJM, Bhubaneswar, which had earlier dismissed Complaint Case No. 6960 of 2024 filed by Sudhir Charan Mohanty.

The Sessions Court said the complainant had failed to produce even basic material to support the allegations. According to the court, not a single document or information about any witness was placed on record to show, even at the preliminary stage, that a cognizable offence had been committed or that Naveen Patnaik and V.K. Pandian were involved.

The court examined the complaint as well as the complainant’s earlier reports dated August 14 and August 19, 2024. It found that the allegations were general in nature and were not supported by evidence that could prima facie establish a criminal offence.

The court also raised the question of whether the complainant had the legal right to file such a complaint. It noted that Mohanty was neither a victim nor a person directly affected by the alleged acts.

Under Section 33 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, a member of the public can provide information about certain specified offences. However, the court found that the various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) cited by the complainant did not fall within that category. Therefore, the court held that the complainant had no locus standi, or legal standing, to bring the complaint in this manner.

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Another reason cited by the court was that the complainant had not followed the mandatory procedure under Section 173(4) of the BNSS before approaching the court.

After considering all these points, the Sessions Court found no error or illegality in the SDJM’s March 25 order dismissing the original complaint. It therefore rejected the criminal revision petition and upheld the lower court’s decision.

Arguments in the revision petition had concluded on August 18, 2026. The Sessions Court has directed that the trial court records be sent back along with a copy of its order.

Senior Advocate A. Parija, along with S.M. Dwibedy and associates, appeared for Naveen Patnaik and V.K. Pandian.